LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing daytime and overnight paving operations and guardrail repairs on I-90 east and westbound in Lee, Becket, West Stockbridge, and Stockbridge beginning on Monday.

The road work will be done at different times and locations from 7:00 p.m., Monday through 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Lane closures will be in place during the repairs and traffic will be able to drive through the construction.

The schedule for the work and lane closures are as follows:

Lee/Becket

Paving and pavement markings will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 14.0 and mile marker 21.8 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday morning.

Lee

Guardrail repairs will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 8.3 and mile marker 10.3 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday morning.

West Stockbridge

Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 0.6 from Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday and Tuesday night into the next day at 5:00 a.m.

Stockbridge

Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Wednesday through Friday, August 11, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday nights into the next day at 5:00 a.m.

Those driving through those areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.