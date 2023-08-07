LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing daytime and overnight paving operations and guardrail repairs on I-90 east and westbound in  Lee, Becket, West Stockbridge, and Stockbridge beginning on Monday.

The road work will be done at different times and locations from 7:00 p.m., Monday through 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Lane closures will be in place during the repairs and traffic will be able to drive through the construction.

The schedule for the work and lane closures are as follows:

Lee/Becket

  • Paving and pavement markings will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 14.0 and mile marker 21.8 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday morning.

Lee

  • Guardrail repairs will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 8.3 and mile marker 10.3 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday morning.

West Stockbridge

  • Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 0.6 from Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Monday and Tuesday night into the next day at 5:00 a.m.  

Stockbridge

  • Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Wednesday through Friday, August 11, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, lane closures will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday nights into the next day at 5:00 a.m.  

Those driving through those areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram