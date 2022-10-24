ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be daytime paving in Adams from Friend Street to the town line of North Adams beginning Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, The daytime paving operations will be from the rotary at Friend Street, north to the town line of North Adams. The work begins on Monday and will continue daily until Friday, October 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be temporary lane closures to allow crew members to safely conduct the repairs. Travel will be allowed through work zones, however. Law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to help guide drivers through the work area.