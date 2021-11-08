Detainee dies at Berkshire County House of Correction

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police is investigating a death at the Berkshire County House of Correction Sunday afternoon.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Andy McKeever, at around 4 p.m. members of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office discovered an unresponsive detainee. The person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center when doctors later announced he died.

The Chief Medical Examiner suggests that the death is because of self-harm and investigators do not currently suspect any foul play. 

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Berkshire District Attorney are investigating.

