Dog killed in Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family dog was killed in a house fire on South Atlantic Street in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon.

The Pittsfield Fire Department said no civilians or firefighters were injured. Police officers were at a neighboring house when they noticed the heavy fire at 16 Atlantic Street just after 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived shortly and found the structure, a 2 ½ story wooded frame home, in flames, the heaviest coming from the first-floor kitchen area which extended to other rooms in the home. The fire has since been extinguished, it caused up to $50,000 in damage.

The local Salvation Army and Red Cross are assisting the family.