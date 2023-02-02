GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture project of Great Barrington has announced a matching grant in funding for a statue to be built in front of the Mason Public Library.

Anne Fredericks and Marc Fasteau will match $7,500 in donations during the month of February to honor the Great Barrington native and civil rights scholar. He was also the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard and is the founder of the NAACP.

“How wonderful that we can celebrate Du Bois’ 155th birthday with this generous grant from Anne and Marc,” said Julie Michaels, Chair of the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project. “It means that all donations, up to $7,500, that are made to the Project during February will be matched and doubled.”

Funds will go toward creating a life-size bronze sculpture of Du Bois who will be seated on a marble bench in front of the Mason Public Library. To date, the DuBois Sculpture Project has raised more than $100,000 toward its $325,000 goal.