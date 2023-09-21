PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an ambitious and visionary move, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI), is embarking on a three-year project set to begin in the fall.

This groundbreaking venture, named “Downtown Blooms,” will bring nature-inspired gardens to life in downtown Pittsfield with a strong focus on native perennials, pollinators, and water resilience.

The first phase of this innovative project, aptly named Phase One, is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023 with preparatory work, followed by planting in the spring of 2024. This initial phase encompasses the creation of 30+ raised beds along North Street, stretching from Park Square to Maplewood Avenue.

Phase Two, scheduled for the fall of 2024 with preparatory work, will identify and prepare an additional 20+ beds for planting in 2025. Lastly, Phase Three, set for the fall of 2025, will concentrate on the medians and areas along South Street, extending from Maplewood Avenue to Wahconah Street.

These nature-inspired gardens will feature a curated wildscape design using repetitive matrix designs that promise not only beauty but also an enhanced quality of life for the local community and ecosystem. The long-term goal is to cultivate plantings that require minimal maintenance and water, ensuring colorful blooms from spring to fall.

In addition to the green transformation, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is actively hiring a contractor or landscaper for immediate streetscape maintenance. This move underpins the commitment to ongoing care and maintenance of all planting beds from 700 North Street to 163 South Street.

This initiative is an outcome of a comprehensive downtown study conducted in 2023 as part of MassDevelopment TDI Technical Assistance. The study assessed the alternative transportation experience, identified crucial points of entry to the district, and recognized areas for potential improvements, including plantings, lighting, and art to enhance the pedestrian experience in downtown Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Beautiful, a non-profit organization solely supported by donations and volunteers, will oversee the plant selection and requirements, manage the phased approach, and organize Downtown Blooms planting events, all crucial components in the successful realization of this endeavor. Furthermore, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will be responsible for softscape maintenance, while the City of Pittsfield will actively support the project with engineering, hardscape maintenance, and watering of the new plantings.

“Downtown Blooms” represents a transformative journey toward a greener and more vibrant Pittsfield, offering the community a natural haven within an urban landscape. The collaboration between various organizations and experts underscores the shared commitment to revitalizing the heart of Pittsfield with sustainable and aesthetically pleasing landscaping, fostering a deeper connection between the community and the environment.