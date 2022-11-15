PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — For those looking for holiday-themed events in Berkshire County, Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will be hosting the Downtown Festive Frolic on December 2 and 3. The event features a plethora of activities including the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, pictures with Santa, and more.
Below is a breakdown of events for both days:
Friday, December 2
- 5 to 7 p.m. Free hot chocolate and ornament-making at Lee Bank
- 5 to 8 p.m. Holiday Open Studios event at the historic Clock Tower
- 5 to 8 p.m. Holiday art sale at TKG Real Estate
- Artists of the Guild Berkshire Artists will bring reasonably priced pieces including earrings, cards, small paintings, prints, and more.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Family Drop-In Holiday Art Activity at Berkshire Art Center
- 6 p.m. Park Square Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Those planning to attend are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Christian Center’s food pantry.
- 6:30 p.m. Wreath Art Auction at the Lichenstein Center for the Arts
- Artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have donated one-of-a-kind original holiday wreaths, centerpieces, kissing balls, and more. Proceeds will go to the South Congregational Church’s food pantry. Tickets to the event will be available for a suggested donation of $10. Light food and beverages will be available.
- 7 p.m. Elf Invasion Pub Crawl
- Crawlers can purchase a $20 “Elf ID” that will give them a “tasting” of a specific Berkshire Mountain Distillers’ product at each location. Crawl locations include Patrick’s Pub, 101 Restaurant & Bar, Flat Burger Society, Thistle & Mirth, and Methuselah Bar & Lounge.
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sound Bath with Antoinette Simms
- Hosted by the Berkshire Yoga Dance and Fitness, participants can listen and will be guided into a natural state of relaxation, harmony, and bliss where deep self-healing and transformation can occur. The cost is $22 and pre-registration is required.
Saturday, December 3
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winter-themed drop-in crafts
- Held at the Berkshire Athenaeum in the Children’s Library for children ages 4-10.
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free Family Drop-In Holiday Art Activity at the Berkshire Art Center
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wingmasters’ World of Owls at the Berkshire Museum
- An educational program featuring a variety of live owls. The event is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children and include Museum admission. Museum members pay $7 for adults and $5 for children.
- 12 to 2 p.m. Splashmas with Santa
- Held at the Pittsfield branch of the YMCA, attendees can visit with an underwater scuba diving Santa Claus, and participate in kayaking, canoeing, and underwater Christmas Tree decorating. Registration is required and is free to YMCA members and $5 for non-members.
- 1 to 3 p.m. Image Transfer Totes Workshop at the Berkshire Art Center
- Learn to use image transfer techniques with artist Diane Firtell. Students will learn to transform a canvas tote bag into a work of art. Registration is required and the cost is $44.
- All Berkshire Fitness and Wellness Center classes will be free and anyone who stops by in a festive outfit will receive a free 1-month membership.