Downtown North Adams updating winter theme to increase foot traffic

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The smallest city in the state of Massachusetts is working to increase foot traffic to the downtown area with a grant to provide winter activities through March.

The North Adams Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of North Adams and NAMAzing Initiative have received a $25,000 Winter Placemaking grant. The grant is through Bench Consulting’s “Winter Places” program with funding from the Barr Foundation.

The grant is being administered through the Chamber and will bring a number of winter installations to Downtown North Adams. This includes plotted evergreen trees, a series of “window shops” and a custom fire pit with weekend programming.

“During these challenging times it is more important than ever to remember our local small business community. We have a unique opportunity to focus on small and local and to stay close to home. Let’s all do our best this winter to keep our friends and families in our thoughts. Shop from those neighbors and friends when you can, and most of all remember to take care of each other,” North Adams Chamber member, Glenn Maloney said.

The goal is to have the various components installed by the Christmas Holiday. Additional programming will be announced over the winter season that will combine engagement through the downtown area including the Berkshire Scenic Rail.