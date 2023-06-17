NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a current power outage that is affecting residents in North Adams.

According to the North Adams Police Department, downtown North Adams has been without power since approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday night. North Adams Wire Inspector and National Grid have been working on restoring power since then.

They do not have an estimated time on when the power will be restored at this time. Traffic lights in the downtown area are on yellow flash so use caution when passing through the intersections.