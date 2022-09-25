PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.

On March 25th, Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by officer Nicholas Sondrini. Officers who responded to Estrella’s address say he approached them with a knife.

A loved one says Estrella was in crisis and struggling with his mental health at the time of the deadly shooting. In August, the Berkshire DA’s office determined the shooting to be a lawful use of force in self-defense in response to Estrella’s behavior.

Estrella’s family and friends will gather with community members and representatives from local advocacy groups. That rally will be held in downtown Pittsfield on Sunday from 12 p-m to 3 p-m. The march will begin at Persip Square and proceed down North St. to Park Square.