PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! Block Party & Kids’ Zone returns to celebrate the Halloween season on Saturday.

It’s Alive! Block Party, which is presented by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., is a two-part event, a Block Party and a Kids’ Zone and will feature a Marketplace with over 15 vendors, a beer garden, and food from BB’s Hot Spot, according to a news release from Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. The block party will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Upper North Street from Bradford Street to Maplewood Avenue.

Musician Evan Lanoue will play the North Street stage from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the band Vaguely Pagan will play from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be Fire Dancing with Opal Raven Cirque in the Kids’ Zone at St. Joseph’s Church at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Autumn Phoenix Photography

The Kids’ Zone on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. will feature a bounce house and inflatable slide, arts and crafts, lawn games, face painting, and more.

All Kids’ Zone activities are free, and costumes are encouraged. Slater and Marjo from Live 95.9 will broadcast live from the Kids’ Zone from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be free activities provided by the following organizations:

Adams Community Bank

Berkshire Athenaeum

Berkshire Museum

Flying Cloud Institute

Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires

Katunemo Art & Healing

Operation Copsicle

Pittsfield Parks and Recreation

Witch Slapped

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will also be hosting a Halloween canvas painting activity. Their mission is to strengthen and promote Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.’s membership through advocacy, collaboration, and celebration.