Downtown Pittsfield will host 24th annual clean up day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Pittsfield will host its 24th Annual Spring Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup Day on Friday, May 21 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Downtown cleanups are competitions between local companies that support DPI’s Quality of Life Committee’s mission to keep downtown clean, safe, and friendly.

The downtown cleanup area includes North and South Streets between East and West Housatonic, Berkshire Medical Center, and all side streets. In case of rain the clean-up would be postponed for May 28.

This year’s teams are made up of individuals from these local businesses: