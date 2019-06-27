Dozens of illegal fireworks confiscated by Pittsfield police

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Pittsfield are reminding residents of the dangers of illegal fireworks after a significant amount of them were confiscated from an apartment Wednesday.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers were called to help the Pittsfield Fire Department Inspection Bureau Wednesday for a large amount of fireworks in an apartment building.

Police said the fireworks were confiscated and will be turned over to the State Fire Marshal for destruction. A photo posted to the police department’s Facebook shows the back of a pickup truck loaded with the fireworks.

Possession of fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts and carries a fine of up to $100. Police are encouraging residents to have a fun, but safe 4th of July.