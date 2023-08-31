PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Empowering job seekers and fostering professional growth, District Attorney Shugrue will headline a transformative event titled, “Dress for Success” on Friday, September 15.

Welcoming individuals from across Berkshire County, this event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pittsfield Holiday Inn located at 1 West Street.

Courtesy of Berkshire District Attorney’s Office

“Dress for Success,” a well-established organization, stands as a beacon of support for job seekers and working professionals by offering complimentary access to professional attire and comprehensive training. The forthcoming Pittsfield event, extending its offering at no cost, will encompass an array of features:

Professional clothing and accessories

Professional workbags and briefcases

Resume writing and interview skills guidance

Financial literacy education

The event’s foundation has been meticulously laid in the past three months, during which the District Attorney’s Office has orchestrated widespread clothing donations across Berkshire County.

With deep gratitude, the District Attorney’s Office extends its appreciation to the generosity of Berkshire County residents for their remarkable contributions over the past three months. District Attorney Shugrue articulated, “In our pursuit of employment, whether it’s the first step or a fresh start, support is an indispensable component. The upcoming event aims to extend assistance and guidance to those navigating the job-seeking journey.”

As the Dress for Success event unfurls on September 15th, District Attorney Shugrue and the partnering organizations are poised to pave the way for professional success and self-empowerment within the Berkshire County community.