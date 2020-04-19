Pittsfield man killed in single-car crash in Richmond; infant survives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was killed in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Richmond.

According to the Office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, 25-year-old Austin Shaw died in the area of Route 41 after failing to turn on a curve which caused him to veer off the road and crash into a tree. An infant in the car suffered little to no injuries.

An investigation so far shows Shaw was possibly driving northbound around 2:30 p.m. when the collision happened. A driver who saw the crash called 911 and removed the infant from the car. Additional departments as well as emergency services arrived and took the infant to Berkshire Medical Center for an evaluation. The infant was later released.

At around 3 p.m., Route 41 was closed to traffic as Richmond Fire crews extracted Shaw from the car. The road reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators did not find any evidence suggesting alcohol or drugs were involved. However, speed may have been a factor of the crash. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section will continue to investigate the collision.