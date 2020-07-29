Driver taken to hospital after crashing into home on Elm Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Pittsfield.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, around 2:07 p.m, 26-year-old Alexander Colvin was driving his pick-up truck on westbound in the area of 240 Elm Street when he lost control of his truck and collided with the front porch of a house on 233 Elm Street.

Police said his truck left the roadway, drove off to the right, and crashed causing extensive damage to the home and the truck. Colvin was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police have confirmed no other people were involved in the crash.

At the time of the incident, Elm Street between Holmes Road and Ontario Street was closed for about two hours while officers investigated the crash and crews worked to clear the area.

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the crash to contact Officer Gallagher in the Traffic Unit at 413-448-9700 ext. 549.