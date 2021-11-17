Drury man wins $25,000 a Year for Life lottery prize

DRURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Drury resident is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Joseph Winchell of the village of Drury in the town of Florida is the winner of a $25,000 a Year for Life prize won in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, matching the first five numbers selected in the drawing that took place Saturday, November 6.

Joseph claimed his prize on November 10th and chose the one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money on college tuition for his children, payments on his mortgage and vehicle.

Joseph told the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester that he always chooses numbers 23 and 32, then randomly picks the remaining numbers. He bought his ticket at EZ Mart located at 232 Ashland Street in North Adams. The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

23-24-27-32-33

Lucky Ball 10 Lucky For Life winning numbers (Nov. 6)

Lucky for Life Recent Winner Locations:

Lucky for Life is $2 a ticket to select 5 numbers between 1-48 and one Lucky Ball number between 1-18. The drawings are seven nights a week.