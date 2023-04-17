PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A clothes dryer caused an accidental fire on Preston Ave. in Pittsfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Ronald Clement, at around 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to 19 Preston Ave. for a report of a fire in the basement. Upon arrival, heavy smoke can be seen coming from the basement and the first floor of the home.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire in the basement near the washer and dryer that spread across the ceiling and walls. It took approximately 40 minutes to put out, according to the Pittsfield Fire report.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be linked to the clothes dryer.

Residents in the area may have been impacted by discolored water. The City of Pittsfield said the discoloration will dissipate over time, and those affected are advised to run cold water until it clears up. If discoloration does not improve, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.

