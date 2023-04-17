PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A clothes dryer caused an accidental fire on Preston Ave. in Pittsfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Ronald Clement, at around 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to 19 Preston Ave. for a report of a fire in the basement. Upon arrival, heavy smoke can be seen coming from the basement and the first floor of the home.
Firefighters worked to put out the fire in the basement near the washer and dryer that spread across the ceiling and walls. It took approximately 40 minutes to put out, according to the Pittsfield Fire report.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be linked to the clothes dryer.
Residents in the area may have been impacted by discolored water. The City of Pittsfield said the discoloration will dissipate over time, and those affected are advised to run cold water until it clears up. If discoloration does not improve, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.
Dryer Fire Prevention Tips
- Clean the filter screen after each load to prevent lint buildup, which can cause fires.
- An adult should be at home whenever the dryer is in use and the home should have working smoke alarms.
- Clean the vents outside twice a year to clean out any accumulated dust and lint.
- Commercial dryers should be cleaned out regularly because of their frequent use and shared venting system.
- Don’t dry mop heads in the dryer. The dryer’s heat can ignite the chemical residue on mop heads.
- Keep the surrounding area clean. The dryer’s heat may ignite anything left too close to the dryer.