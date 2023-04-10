PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the City of Pittsfield announced the return of Bird e-scooters. Bird, a micro-mobility company, launched a successful pilot program in Pittsfield last year, during which over 25,000 rides were completed on scooters.

“After a successful first launch of e-scooters in Pittsfield, I am excited to welcome back Bird for 2023,” said Mayor Linda Tyer. “Pittsfield continues to lead the way as a municipality in providing alternative forms of transportation to residents and visitors.”

The scooters will be made accessible to all riders. Through the Community Pricing Program, low-income riders, veterans, and senior citizens can receive a 50% discount, as well as select nonprofits and organizations. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account, and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

The shared e-scooters will be available beginning April 10. The City of Pittsfield reminds riders that there can be only one person per scooter, and riders must utilize designated bike lanes where available and not ride on the sidewalks. Riders are also encouraged to wear helmets and park their scooter adequately.