East Mountain Fire in Clarksburg contained to 90 percent

(WWLP) – Since Sunday the East Mountain fire in Clarksburg State Forest has charred an additional 100 acres of land.

Since the fire started on Friday in Williamstown, 947 acres have burned so far. The fire started burning in a remote wooded area that is difficult to get to and hasn’t reached any structures.

According to an update from Massachusetts Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, the fire has been contained to 90 percent as of Monday and is still burning in steep, wooded terrain. The fire did not grow overnight and firefighters will continue to put the fire out Wednesday morning. Firefighters will monitor the fire daily until we have significant rain.

Mieth said the fire is burning leaf litter and forest debris. The soil itself is fairly moist so it is not burning very deeply, and brooks and streams are serving as natural barriers.

22News spoke with a firefighter in Northampton who said everyone needs to be cautious this time of year because of the dry weather conditions.

“There’s a higher risk everything’s about to dry out. Whether it be a match, cigarettes, or something completely unintentional, the risk there is the spread,” Northampton Fire Captain David Murret said.

Experts say only start a campfire in an approprtiate fire pit ringed with stones and clear of vegetation and never leave a fire unattended.

Meith said this is the largest wildland fire in Massachusetts since the April 9, 1999, Tekoa Mountain fire in Russell that burned 1100 acres and claimed the life of Russell Deputy Fire Chief John Murphy.