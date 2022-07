PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street in Pittsfield is scheduled to be milled and paved beginning on Monday.

Parking on East Street will be prohibited from 12 a.m. to noon from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4. Milling will begin Monday on the east side from Park Square to the East, Elm, and Fourth streets intersections.

The west side will be milled on Tuesday followed by paving on Wednesday and Thursday. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.