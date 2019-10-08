Elderly man struck, killed by tractor-trailer while crossing driveway in Pittsfield identified

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have released the identity of an elderly man who was killed in a pedestrian accident involving a tractor-trailer on Cheshire Road in Pittsfield Monday night.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office identified the man as 73-year-old Ernest Millette of Pittsfield. Millette was pronounced dead after a semi-truck hit him while he was walking across the driveway of 550 Cheshire Road around 7:12 p.m.

According to the DA’s Office, a semi-truck operated by 34-year-old Matthew Osak of Lee was traveling northbound and turning left into Unistress when he struck Millette.

Millette died from the injuries he suffered after being hit.

Pittsfield Police and fire officials were called to the area after the deadly accident. State Police and Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office were also called to assist.

The deadly accident is still being investigated.