Elderly woman killed in Richmond accident identified

RICHMOND, Mass. (WWLP) – The elderly woman who died in the two-crash on Route 41 Wednesday has been identified.

According to The Massachusetts State Police, the victim has been identified as 72-year-old Barbara Detlefsen of Pennsylvania.

Detlefsen was taken to Berkshire Medical Center after suffering injuries from colliding with another car on Route 41 at Dublin Road around 5:30 p.m. According to State Police Detlefsen succumbed to her injuries shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Three people, two occupants from the Toyota and one occupant in the Honda, were all rushed to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are still looking into the cause of the crash.