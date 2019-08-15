Elderly woman killed in two-car accident on Route 41 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly woman was killed after her car collided with another on Route 41 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

According to State Police, the two-car crash on Route 41 at Dublin Road involving a 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Honda Accord was reported around 5:30 p.m. The collision left three individuals with injuries and investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

Three people, two occupants from the Toyota and one occupant in the Honda, were all rushed to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. The elderly woman, who police identified as a 73-year-old, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Her name has not been released.

Richmond Fire and EMS along with the West Stockbridge Police Department assisted. State Police accident reconstruction team, crime scene investigators and troopers assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office investigating.