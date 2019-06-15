Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An 85-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on South Street in Pittsfield Friday night.

Pittsfield Police Department Sgt. Marc Maddalena told 22News, around 9:36 p.m. officers were called to the area of 1035 South Street for a pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash.

Sgt. Maddalena said after a police investigation of the accident, a 2011 Toyota Sienna van, operated by 53-year-old Linda Limoges of Manchester, VT, was seen traveling northbound in the vicinity of 1035 South Street just prior to the crash.

Sgt. Maddalena said the 85-year-old woman was treated by members of the Pittsfield Fire Department and Action Ambulance Service when they arrived.

She was later brought to Baystate Medical Center with what police say are serious injuries.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross the street in an easterly direction when she was hit by the van.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

Those who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call Officer Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.

