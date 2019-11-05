Election Results: Berkshire County mayoral race, city council, school committee

(WWLP) – Pittsfield and North Adams both have contested mayoral races. Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer is being challenged by City Councilor Melissa Mazzeo.
In North Adams, Mayor Thomas Bernard is challenged by Rachel Branch. In both cities, there are contested races for City Council. In North Adams, there are also contested races for School Committee, and for the Northern Berkshire Vocational School Committee.
