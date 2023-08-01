PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– There’s something for everyone at the First Fridays Artswalk in Pittsfield.

The public event is being held on Friday, August 4 from 5 to 8pm. Multiple venues will provide live music, art demonstrations, open studios, an art market and much more throughout the downtown area.

Participating venues include the Beacon Cinema, Berkshire Art Center, Clock Tower Artists, Hotel on North, Krol Headquarters, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, Marchetti Headquarters, Methuselah Bar and Lounge, NUarts gallery + studios, Soda Chef, Soma’s Aromas, the Unitarian Universalist Church, and Witch Slapped.

For the kids, a drop in ‘Paint and Sip’ from 5 to 7 pm, in the outdoor seating area next to Hot Harry’s and in front of the Marketplace Cafe. A scavenger hunt for art will be held from 5 to 8 pm.

For a schedule of events and locations, go to the First Fridays Artswalk website.