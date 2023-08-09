GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Applications are being accepted from the Fair Market Housing Lottery for a renovated home in Great Barrington.

An open house for volunteers was held in March on 40 Grove Street for those interested in learning more about Habitat for Humanity.

The project got underway in 2022 with Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and volunteers to rehabilitate 40 Grove Street, a 1,462 square foot, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath, energy-efficient home, originally built in 1910. It has been updated with a new kitchen and downstairs bath/utility room, flooring, siding, and paint.

The home is available to purchase by income-eligible buyers for $250,000 but it is valued at

approximately $440,000. For lottery information, visit BerkshireHabitat.org and email inquiries to Habitat’s Equity Centered Project Manager, Veronica Warren at Homes@berkshirehabitat.org or call 413-442-3181, extension 7.

The application deadline is September 15, 2023.

The home was rehabilitated with the help of hundreds of volunteers including potential homebuyers, neighbors, local church groups, local contractors/vendors, and Taconic High School’s CTE Carpentry classes.