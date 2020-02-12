Environmental group plans faster clean up for Housatonic River

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Environmental Protective Agency is teaming up with seven other towns and teams for a faster plan to clean up the Housatonic River in Berkshire County.

The river has not been clean for decades, but in recent years it has been improving. However more still needs to be done as the river has elevated levels of PCBs.

PCBs, or poly-chlorinated biphenyls, are highly toxic industrial compounds. It is harmful to the surrounding wildlife and the people who live along the river. PCBs can be airborne and is not just found in the water.

Starting immediately, the EPA will complete more sampling and work plans for a long-term clean up.

“It’s a chemical that was used in transformers because it does not burn,” said Jane Winn, Executive Director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team. “”But it also is a probable carcinogen, and possible endocrine destructor, and certainly causes trouble for wildlife.”

This comes after a year of negotiations with General Electric, surrounding towns and cities, the Berkshire Environmental Action Team, the Massachusetts Audubon Society and more.

The EPA plans to remove highly-contaminated sediment from the river and transport it to a hazardous waste landfill.