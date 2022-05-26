LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Empire State Youth Orchestra (ESYO) is set to perform Beethoven’s Egmont Overture on June 12. The EYSO consists of more than 90 of the region’s most talented youth musicians.

The ESYO is known for inspiring young musicians throughout upstate New York and western New England. ESYO challenges and inspires young people to achieve excellence through music in a rigorous learning environment leading to high-level performance opportunities.

Composer and saxophonist Fabrizio Cassol will perform alongside ESYO for the first time. Cassol is a Belgian saxophonist, composer, music director, and educator. He explores improvised music, oral traditions, and music from the writing to better play with the borders between genres. For Cassol, musical heritage cultures are forms that must remain alive through creation, transmission, and intercultural encounters, says ESYO.

The Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 2021-2022 season at 3:00 p.m. on June 12, at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall. Tickets start at $25, and group rates apply for groups of 10 or more.