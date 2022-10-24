PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the electrical system on Valentine Road in Pittsfield on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Pittsfield, Eversource will be upgrading the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School on Monday.

Crews are going to start work at 93 Valentine Road, which began at 7:00 a.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be one lane of traffic that will be available and a police detail will be on-site during peak hours for school drop-off and pick-up. There will be delays.