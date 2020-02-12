Eversource, Town of Becket, team up to bring electric vehicle charging stations

BECKET, Mass (WWLP) — Eversource brought new electric vehicle charging stations to the Becket Town Hall, as part of a commitment to a clean, and emission-free future.

“We’re unveiling the electric vehicle charging stations that have been put in by Eversource at no charge because there is a state grant called more EV, and…Becket is a qualifying town,” Michael Lavery, Vice-Chair of the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Becket, told 22News.

In adding the charging stations, the town hopes it will persuade more people to think about purchasing an electric vehicle or attract people from out of town who already own one.

Eversource and the town of Becket worked together to put these new charging stations in front of the town hall to reduce something called electric vehicle range anxiety.

Since Becket is rural, some people with EVs might not otherwise visit, but these stations put an end to the anxiety that they might run out of a charge. Electric vehicle owners can use phone apps like Plug Share or Charge Point to find locations.

“It’s only with you that we are able to advance this clean energy future. And advance EV adoption. We all know in Massachusetts, transportation makes up 40-45 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions in the state,” James Cater, the Eversource Electric Vehicle Program Lead said.

Eversource was excited to partner with Becket as a way to continue their 2018 commitment of supporting the advancement of EV charging availability.

Reducing vehicle emissions is one of the fastest ways to help mitigate climate change.