GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity (CBHFH) announced the family that was chosen from the fair housing lottery for the renovated home in Great Barrington.

Volunteers started renovating the 1,462-square-foot, 3-bedroom home, originally built in 1910 located at 40 Grove Street in Great Barrington in April 2022. An open house was held in August featuring a new kitchen and downstairs bath/utility room, flooring, siding, and paint.

40 Grove Street in Great Barrington (Courtesy: Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity)

Seven families applied to purchase the home at the fair housing rate of $250,000, valued at

approximately $440,000. It was chosen by lottery to the Butler Green family on September 29th. Precious Green is a local postal worker who applied for the “Sweat Equity” program. As part of the program, Precious will complete volunteer hours at other Habitat for Humanity homes being built. She will also be assigned a financial coach to guide her through best practices to ensure her family’s success, according to CBHFH.

“We are so happy that a local family with a government servant as head of household can take advantage of the affordability this home offers,” says Carolyn Valli, CEO of CBHFH.“

Precious reacts to the lottery drawing stating, “I couldn’t believe it when I was on Zoom and saw my number drawn. I have been praying for this house since the first time I saw it, even in the shape it was originally in. We have tried to find a home for so long and this is just a miracle.”

The homes are built with volunteer labor and donations of materials, supplies, land, and services. If you are interested in volunteering or homeownership opportunities visit BerkshireHabitat.org or call 413-442-3181.