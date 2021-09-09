Father and son from Pittsfield join Eversource crews to help restore power in Louisiana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 Eversource workers from the New England area are working in Louisiana to help restore power that’s been out since Hurricane Ida.

Matt and Chris Ferrarin, a father-son duo from Pittsfield, is down in Louisiana with 40 Eversource crews from New England helping repair the electric system in Raceland, Louisiana, one of the hardest hit areas.

“It’s a little overwhelming at first, you come down and you have an idea of what to expect but then you get down here and it’s completely different. There’s houses gone in the middle of the highway,” said Chris.

They’re working 16 hour days to restore power to 34,000 customers still without power.

“It’s a hectic day. “The heat is just absolutely crazy,” said Matt.

The Eversource crews are a part of at least 41 states and Washington D.C. to send workers as part of a mutual aid network to help restore power after devastating storms.

“Everything just has everything ripped down and it is scattered all over the region,” said Matt. However, it’s not his first time down for clean up.

“I always heard stories from him because he was here for Katrina 16 years ago,” said Chris.

However, Matt says Hurricane Ida was more destructive than Hurricane Katrina, “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s just complete devastation.”

The region they’re restoring has 14,000 broken poles. During Hurricane Katrina, the entire state had only 12,000. Now, Chris will have his own story. He turned 28 Wednesday, celebrating with a cake on the back of utility truck.

“I’ll definitely remember it,” said Chris.

They’re hoping to turn power back on to a local hospital and fire station Thursday. The crews say they will be there for at least three weeks total.