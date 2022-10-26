PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are scheduled to announce federal funding for Berkshire Community College on Wednesday.

Congressman Richard Neal will be joined by Berkshire Community College Dean of Nursing Lori Moon, interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Laurie Gordy, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Adam Klepetar, Director of Grants Development & Management Gina Stec, nursing students, faculty, and staff to announce federal funding awards.

22News is attending the announcement at the Nursing SIM Lab in Berkshire Community College and will live stream at 11:00 a.m.

Neal is scheduled to be at Adams Town Hall to announce additional federal funding at 1:30 p.m.