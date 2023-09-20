WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Labor (USDL) has awarded the state with more than $1 million to address the impact of the opioid crisis on the local workforce in Berkshire County.

According to a news release from the USDL, opioid abuse is responsible for about four deaths each day in Massachusetts, and the state says the epidemic as its greatest public health threat.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) will oversee the administration of the monies which will be used to employ people as recovery coaches, harm reduction specialists, peer navigators and community health workers, as well as offer employment and training services to persons affected by the opioid crisis.

The project will serve the following communities: Adams, Alford, Becket, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Dalton, Egremont, Florida, Great Barrington, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Ashford, New Marlborough, North Adams, Otis, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sandisfield, Savoy, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington, West Stockbridge, Williamstown and Windsor.