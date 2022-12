CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Cheshire has more than 30 trees on display that is open to the public.

The Festival of Trees is being showcased at the former Cheshire Elementary School on 191 Church Street. The trees have been decorated by local businesses and town departments. The public is invited to view the trees through Friday, December 23rd.

Festival of Trees Open Hours

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 10: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.