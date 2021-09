PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield firefighters put out a fire overnight at White Terrace Apartments on North Street.

Lieutenant Jeffery Bradford shared this video of the fire on Twitter, you can see a large amount of smoke rising.

Pittsfield Fire and Police are at scene of structure fire, White Terrace Apartments, North Street. Roadway closed at Maplewood and North as well as Orchard and North. Please use alternate Route. (Lt Jeffrey Bradford PPD pic.twitter.com/qZRh0arexv — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) September 9, 2021

No report yet on the cause of that fire or if anyone was injured. The road was closed but has since reopened.