PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Fire Department worked to put out a structure fire on Montgomery Avenue Tuesday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., callers reported seeing smoke coming from several windows of a duplex building around the area of 33-35 Montgomery Avenue. According to Pittsfield Fire Department, Engine 5 confirmed with neighbors the building was vacant and being renovated, crews then moved throughout the second floor and extinguished the main body of the fire.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Fire Department

The other responding companies joined in the overhaul of the fire. The area of the main fire sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage, while the floors below suffered water damage from the firefighting efforts.

Pittsfield Fire reports no civilian or firefighter injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.