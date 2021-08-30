Fire department called to more than 15 reports of gas odors

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to more than 15 reports of “odors of gas” in Great Barrington on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, between 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoon, crews were called to over 15 gas leaks. Officials say they were actual gas leaks, but minor. Natural gas is odorless however, the spike in gas leak reports were caused by an additive included by the gas company so if there is a leak, it can be detected.

The leaks that were never detected previously, were noticeable because there was too much mercaptan added to the gas.

Ethyl Mercaptan is a colorless or yellowish liquid or a gas with a pungent, garlic or skunk-like odor. It is used as an additive to odorless gases like butane, propane, and petroleum to give them a warning odor. NJ.gov

The fire department urges residents that if you smell gas in your home or business to evacuate your home and call 911 from outside.