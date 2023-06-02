PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at the Wyandotte Mill complex in Pittsfield was contained to the first floor Thursday night.

The complex, located at 20 Keeler Street, is a large 1800’s era wool mill that was converted into several businesses including a pool chemical supply company, an auto body shop, a metal fabrication business, and more.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, at around 8:28 p.m. firefighters were called to Keeler Street. Upon arrival, crews could see heavy fire from multiple first-floor windows.

The origin of the fire was in an auto body shop/motor vehicle storage space that had approximately 15 motor vehicles and possibly some boats inside. The fire was put out within three hours and damage was limited to the first floor. No injuries were reported.

“We thank our brothers and sisters from neighboring departments who helped respond and cover the City during this event. Lenox, Adams, Cheshire, Dalton, Lanesboro, and Hinsdale Fire to name a few,” stated in the news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsfield Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.