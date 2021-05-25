Fire reported at Apkins junkyard in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from several municipalities are responding to a fire on State Street in North Adams Tuesday.

According to North Adams City Hall, North Adams Fire Department is responding to a large fire at George Apkin & Sons junkyard on State Street. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

City Hall is asking residents to close their windows and shut off air conditioners. They are also asking businesses to close their HVAC systems, due to the large amount of smoke the fire is producing in the area.

@fparises big big fire at north Adams junkyard. Firetrucks arriving late. Explosions happening. pic.twitter.com/0rEiqtFZuR — James E. Owens (@JamesEarlOwens) May 25, 2021

22News is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they become available.