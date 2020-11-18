Fire that destroyed building at Jacob’s Pillow being investigated

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – The cause of the fire that destroyed Jacob’s Pillow in Becket Tuesday is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

According to Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, at about 6:50 a.m. a fire was reported at Jacob’s Pillow. The Becket Fire Department and mutual aid companies were called to the fire and found the smaller of two performance buildings on fire.

No other buildings were damaged by the fire.

Mieth said there were issues with the fire suppression system, which are being investigated by the insurance company. The building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being jointly investigated by the Becket Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and is ongoing. No cause has been determined at this time.

