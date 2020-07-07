Firefighter, woman taken to hospital after Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a single-family home Monday night in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Ron Clemont told 22News, the fire started around 10:15 p.m. at a home on 73 Chickering Street. When crews arrived in the area they saw heavy smoke and fire from a downstairs window leading up to the second floor.

Clemont said after an extensive search, a woman was found and was taken Berkshire Medical Center for unknown injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital after falling off a ladder while searching for the missing woman. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The fire took at least 45 minutes to distinguish. As a result of the incident, the first and second floor of the home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

