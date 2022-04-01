GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Great Barrington Fire Department was called to a reported porch fire at 27 Christian Hill Road.

According to a social media post by the Great Barrington Fire Department, Fire crews found a large multifamily building with fire venting from the window of the center second-floor unit and spreading quickly. Police told firefighters that the resident was out and that the other units were being evacuated. There were minor injuries to the resident who was transported to Fairview Hospital by private vehicle.

Courtesy of Great Barrington Fire Department

Courtesy of Great Barrington Fire Department

Firefighters stretched a hose line inside and rapidly knock down the fire in the living room of the unit. The crew immediately went to check for an extension with the assistance of the Monterey Fire Department.

The fire was completely under control in approximately 20 minutes. Monterey Firefighters also found and rescued a cat from the apartment while several other cats were located and retrieved from the neighboring apartments.

Fire damage was contained to the single apartment, with minimal smoke and water damage in adjacent apartments. Due to the shared utility services, people of the other three apartments in the same building were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Deputy Fire Chief James Mead stated “I am very proud of our firefighters for making such a calculated and quick stop with very limited manpower initially. It was their quick work and the assistance of the Great Barrington Police Department that limited the devastation that this fire had the potential of. I would also like to express my sympathy to the resident who was injured and lost many of her belongings today.”

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.