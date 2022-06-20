GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Barrington Fire Department was called to a structure fire Sunday evening at the former Searles School building.

Firefighters received a report around 5:00 p.m. Sunday of smoke coming from the former school building at 79 Bridge Street. Crews made it to the fire within minutes and found a fire in the rear side of the building. After more firefighters went to help, they were able to stop the fire within 10 minutes and kept in to a second floor room. No additional fires were found in the building.

Mutual aid was requested by Sheffield, Egremont, and Monterey Fire Departments but was canceled after the fire was quickly put out.

Searles School has been abandoned for nearly two decades. The building is in the process of being redeveloped into a boutique hotel but due to COVID-19, plans have been delayed for the past few years.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and Great Barrington Police and Fire Departments. If you have any information on the fire, you are asked to contact the police department at 413-528-0306 ex. 6.