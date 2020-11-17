Firefighters working to put out fire at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are currently working to put out a fire at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket Tuesday morning.

The Monterey Fire Department confirmed the fire on their Facebook Page around 8 a.m. Several Berkshire County Fire Departments have been called to assist with the fire.

Jacob’s Pillow is a dance center, school, and performance space. Their annual festival in the summer is a major event that invites many tourists to the area, but this year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

