ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Firehouse Café & Bistro is partnering with BFAIR for a new fundraising event, “Brunch for a Cause” to raise money and support people with developmental disabilities.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will host activities during brunch, such as raffles and musical offerings from local artist, Lindsey Anne Acoustic.

Photo courtesy of BFAIR

Firehouse Café & Bistro will be donating 30% of proceeds to support BFAIR’s programs for people with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injury.

“We are incredibly grateful to Warren Dewes, Jr., Chef Xavier Jones, and the entire Firehouse Café team for generously hosting this event to benefit BFAIR. It is a great testament to the community supporting one another and leveraging opportunities for support, growth, and connection. The proceeds that will be donated to BFAIR will go directly towards promoting independence, creating accessibility, and enhancing program resources for all BFAIR participants and residents,” says BFAIR organizers.

Tickets for “Brunch for a Cause” are $45 per person. For more information, please visit the BFAIR website.

Reservations can be made by calling the Firehouse Café & Bistro and referencing the BFAIR “Brunch for a Cause” at (413) 776-7121.

Firehouse Café and Bistro is located at 47 Park Street, Adams, MA 01247.