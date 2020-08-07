First Fridays Artswalk launching in Pittsfield, running through August

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Kicking off on Friday at 5 p.m., Pittsfield’s First Fridays Artswalk has been reimagined with new art shows in new downtown spaces to accommodate social distancing.

Throughout August, four new art shows, art from local high school students, and Artscape’s Pittsfield Paintboxes with work from over a dozen regional artists will be on display from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richard Britell on view at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge. (City of Pittsfield)

Veronica Martin Vasco shown with yellow tulips on view in the Brothership Building window. (City of Pittsfield)

Marita O’Dea Glodt Morning Light on the Village on view at Hotel on North. (City of Pittsfield)

Examples of Artscape’s Pittsfield Painboxes. (City of Pittsfield)

Art exhibits will be featured on North Street, and a map of all locations with hours and participating artists is available below:

Through October, Dottie’s Coffee Lounge will feature “Home Work – The Universe – and Abstractions,” an exhibit with work from Richard Britell, Erika Larskaya, and Ashley Yang-Thompson.

Through September, Hotel on North will present “Water, Land & Sky: A Berkshire Journey,” a collection inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Wherever snow falls, or water flows, or birds fly, wherever day and night meet in twilight, wherever the blue heaven is hung by clouds, or sown with stars, wherever are forms with transparent boundaries, wherever is danger, and awe, there is beauty.”

The Marketplace Café hosts Stacey Schultze’s “The Stones Will Cry Out,” featuring mixed-media artwork. The Brothership Building Window will feature “The Cage Vase” by Veronica Martin.

The Pittsfield Paintbox Project, pairs local artists with drab utility boxes downtown, discouraging vandalism and bringing the street to life. A map with Paintbox locations is also available online.

Organizers want everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks.