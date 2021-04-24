Flamer gets max sentence in Berkshire Biden bale burner

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office reports a one-year jail sentence in the case of burnt Biden-Harris campaign signs.

The District Attorney’s office says it secured the maximum possible jail sentence for Lonnie Durfee, 50, of Dalton. He was charged and found guilty of one count of burning personal property for setting fire to a display of hay bales adorned with pro-Biden/Harris material.

“The use of fire has a deeply rooted association with political and civil rights intimidation. This fire victimized not only the property owners but represented a threat to entire communities,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

Durfee’s year behind bars will be served at Berkshire County House of Correction. Attorneys for the defense had requested he be sentenced to time served.

“This sentence sends a message that our community will not accept those types of actions and that civility and respect will prevail,” Harrington continued.

Durfee accepted a plea, thereby admitting to setting fire to the display in October. Police arrested him the day after the blaze.